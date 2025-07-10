Curtis Campher Makes Cricket History with Unprecedented Five-Wicket Haul

Curtis Campher, an all-rounder for Ireland, etched his name in cricket history by clinching five wickets in as many balls, a first for men's professional cricket. This remarkable feat came during Munster Reds' triumph over North-West Warriors in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy.

While Campher joins a prestigious group of bowlers who've taken four wickets in four balls, the record was initially set by Zimbabwe's Kelis Ndhlovu in 2024 during a domestic women's T20 match. Campher's performance saw North-West Warriors' batting crumble from 87 for 5 to 88 all out.

Campher's impressive bowling figures of 5 for 16 in 2.3 overs astonished spectators at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin. The sequential dismissals included a hat-trick, with the breakdown of North-West Warriors' lineup encapsulating the essence of T20 cricket drama.

