Durand Cup Returns: Manipur Hosts Historic Trophy Tour

The Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, made a vibrant return to Imphal after two years. The trophy tour highlighted the city's deep passion for football, featuring prominent figures and local sports talents ahead of six scheduled matches at the Khuman Lampak Stadium.

Durand Cup trophies (Photo: Durand Cup and AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
In a grand celebration of football heritage, Imphal welcomed the 134th Durand Cup trophies with a dazzling trophy tour, marking the historic return of Asia's oldest football tournament to the city after a two-year hiatus. The event saw the participation of prominent dignitaries, including Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, and senior military officials.

The three iconic Durand Cup trophies, comprising the historic original prize, the Shimla Trophy from 1904, and the President's Cup, were showcased at the City Convention Centre. Speaking at the event, Governor Bhalla emphasized Manipur's deep-rooted passion for football, acknowledging the sustained efforts of the Indian Army's Eastern Command in organizing the prestigious event.

Lt. Gen. Mohit Malhotra and Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar praised the tournament's rich legacy, highlighting its role in unifying communities and nurturing young talents. The trophy tour traversed through Manipur, celebrated by eight players from the Women's National Team. Anticipation builds as Imphal gears up for six thrilling matches, starting July 30, featuring local teams like NEROCA FC and TRAU FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

