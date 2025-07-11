Curtis Campher's Unbelievable Five-in-Five Feat

Ireland's all-rounder Curtis Campher wrote his name in the cricket history books on Thursday, becoming the first male player to take five wickets in five consecutive deliveries in a professional match. The unprecedented feat took place during Munster Reds' Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy clash against North-West Warriors in Dublin, where the Reds secured a commanding 100-run victory.

Campher's extraordinary performance began as he bowled Jared Wilson and trapped Graham Hume lbw in the 12th over, only to return in the 14th for an incredible hat-trick, claiming the wickets of Andy McBrine, Robbie Millar, and Josh Wilson. "I wasn't really sure what was happening," Campher remarked. "I just kind of stuck to my guns and kept it real simple."

Kelis Ndhlovu of Zimbabwe had previously become the first player overall to achieve the rare five-in-five record during a domestic under-19 T20 women's match in 2024 against Eagles Women.