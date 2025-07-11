FC Goa's Farewell to a Legend: Odei Onaindia Bids Adieu

FC Goa has announced the departure of their acclaimed captain, Odei Onaindia, marking the end of a rewarding association. The Spanish centre-back, aged 35, has been integral to the team, participating in most of the Indian Super League (ISL) matches during his tenure.

Onaindia's tenure with the Gaurs began in the 2023–24 season, during which he exhibited an impressive ability to read the game and maintain calm under duress. His reunion with head coach Manolo Marquez proved fruitful, recalling their successful synergy at Hyderabad FC.

The club commended Onaindia for his relentless effort and leadership, highlighting his partnership with Indian stopper Sandesh Jhingan in strengthening the team's defense. Under his captaincy, FC Goa famously limited opponent goals to just two in the 2025 Kalinga Super Cup, a testament to his leadership and strategic acumen.

