Left Menu

FC Goa's Farewell to a Legend: Odei Onaindia Bids Adieu

Odei Onaindia, FC Goa's captain, leaves the club after a successful tenure. Renowned for his defensive skills, the Spanish player joined FC Goa for the 2023-24 season, contributing to significant achievements, including the 2025 Kalinga Super Cup win. The club commemorates his dedication on and off the pitch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:19 IST
FC Goa's Farewell to a Legend: Odei Onaindia Bids Adieu
Odei Onaindia
  • Country:
  • India

FC Goa has announced the departure of their acclaimed captain, Odei Onaindia, marking the end of a rewarding association. The Spanish centre-back, aged 35, has been integral to the team, participating in most of the Indian Super League (ISL) matches during his tenure.

Onaindia's tenure with the Gaurs began in the 2023–24 season, during which he exhibited an impressive ability to read the game and maintain calm under duress. His reunion with head coach Manolo Marquez proved fruitful, recalling their successful synergy at Hyderabad FC.

The club commended Onaindia for his relentless effort and leadership, highlighting his partnership with Indian stopper Sandesh Jhingan in strengthening the team's defense. Under his captaincy, FC Goa famously limited opponent goals to just two in the 2025 Kalinga Super Cup, a testament to his leadership and strategic acumen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025