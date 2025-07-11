Tragic End of a Tennis Prodigy: The Radhika Yadav Case

The investigation into the murder of former tennis player Radhika Yadav continues as Gurugram police examine all potential motives, including her mother's actions at the time of the incident, which occurred in the family's elite Sushant Lok residence on Thursday.

Radhika's father, Deepak Yadav, confessed to the crime, citing disputes over his daughter's tennis academy and frustrations of being financially dependent on her income. He shot Radhika three times while she was in the kitchen.

Radhika, a recognized player with national rankings, also appeared in a music video, a potential source of family tension. This harrowing incident has led to Deepak's arrest and a day of police custody as investigations proceed.

