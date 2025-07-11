Left Menu

Tragic End of a Tennis Prodigy: The Radhika Yadav Case

The tragic murder of former tennis player Radhika Yadav has left the community in shock. Radhika was shot by her father, who confessed to the crime over disputes about her tennis academy. The police are investigating all angles, including family dynamics and possible tensions related to Radhika's recent music video appearance.

Gurugram | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:01 IST
The investigation into the murder of former tennis player Radhika Yadav continues as Gurugram police examine all potential motives, including her mother's actions at the time of the incident, which occurred in the family's elite Sushant Lok residence on Thursday.

Radhika's father, Deepak Yadav, confessed to the crime, citing disputes over his daughter's tennis academy and frustrations of being financially dependent on her income. He shot Radhika three times while she was in the kitchen.

Radhika, a recognized player with national rankings, also appeared in a music video, a potential source of family tension. This harrowing incident has led to Deepak's arrest and a day of police custody as investigations proceed.

