Tragic Family Dispute Leads to Murder in Muzaffarnagar

In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, a 55-year-old Dalit man named Ram Persad was killed by his daughters due to disputes over restrictions he imposed on them. The daughters, aged 32 and 16, confessed to the crime, leading to the arrest of the older daughter and the detention of the minor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:32 IST
murder
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Ram Persad, a 55-year-old Dalit man, was found dead with stab wounds in Morna village. The police revealed that his daughters killed him after becoming enraged over the restrictions he imposed.

The daughters, aged 32 and 16, confessed to the crime, stating that their father's continuous obstruction in their lives led to the tragic event. The elder daughter, Komal, has been arrested, while the minor is detained.

Authorities have seized the weapon used in the crime and registered a murder case. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

