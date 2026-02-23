Tragic Family Dispute Leads to Murder in Muzaffarnagar

In a shocking incident in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Ram Persad, a 55-year-old Dalit man, was found dead with stab wounds in Morna village. The police revealed that his daughters killed him after becoming enraged over the restrictions he imposed.

The daughters, aged 32 and 16, confessed to the crime, stating that their father's continuous obstruction in their lives led to the tragic event. The elder daughter, Komal, has been arrested, while the minor is detained.

Authorities have seized the weapon used in the crime and registered a murder case. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)