Indian Compound Archers Shine Amidst Recurve Disappointments at World Cup

India's compound archers, led by Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur, maintained their medal hopes at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 by advancing to the semifinals.

Despite strong individual showings, the men's compound archers faced early eliminations, with Rishabh Yadav losing a close encounter to Italy's Michea Godano.

The mixed team, despite a record-breaking qualification, fell short in the semifinals and will compete for a bronze medal. India's recurve archers failed to impress, making early exits in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)