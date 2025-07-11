Left Menu

Indian Compound Archers Shine Amidst Recurve Disappointments at World Cup

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur advanced to the semifinals at the Archery World Cup Stage 4, keeping India in contention for medals. However, the men's compound archers and the mixed team faced setbacks. The recurve archers continued to underperform, resulting in an early exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

India's compound archers, led by Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur, maintained their medal hopes at the Archery World Cup Stage 4 by advancing to the semifinals.

Despite strong individual showings, the men's compound archers faced early eliminations, with Rishabh Yadav losing a close encounter to Italy's Michea Godano.

The mixed team, despite a record-breaking qualification, fell short in the semifinals and will compete for a bronze medal. India's recurve archers failed to impress, making early exits in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

