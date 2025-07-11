Venus Williams Returns: A Grand Slam Champion's Triumphant Comeback

Venus Williams, the legendary seven-time Grand Slam champion, has accepted a wild-card invitation to compete in singles at the upcoming DC Open. This marks her first tournament appearance in over a year.

Williams, who turned 45 in June, is currently listed as 'inactive' on the WTA Tour's website, having not competed since the Miami Open in 2024. 'There's something truly special about D.C.: the energy, the fans, the history,' she remarked in a statement on Friday.

Williams' storied career includes five Wimbledon singles titles, two U.S. Open victories, and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with her sister Serena. Known for her resilience, Williams battles Sjögren's syndrome, an auto-immune disease, yet continues to inspire fans worldwide with her on and off-court impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)