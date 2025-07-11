Left Menu

Venus Williams Returns: A Grand Slam Champion's Triumphant Comeback

Venus Williams, the seven-time Grand Slam winner, returns to singles tennis at the DC Open. Despite being inactive since 2024, the 45-year-old embraces the fan love in Washington. Past challenges include injury and Sjögren's syndrome. Her remarkable career includes 14 doubles Grand Slam titles and four Olympic golds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:20 IST
Venus Williams, the legendary seven-time Grand Slam champion, has accepted a wild-card invitation to compete in singles at the upcoming DC Open. This marks her first tournament appearance in over a year.

Williams, who turned 45 in June, is currently listed as 'inactive' on the WTA Tour's website, having not competed since the Miami Open in 2024. 'There's something truly special about D.C.: the energy, the fans, the history,' she remarked in a statement on Friday.

Williams' storied career includes five Wimbledon singles titles, two U.S. Open victories, and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with her sister Serena. Known for her resilience, Williams battles Sjögren's syndrome, an auto-immune disease, yet continues to inspire fans worldwide with her on and off-court impact.

