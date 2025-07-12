Aggie Beever-Jones Shines at Euro 2025: A Rising Star's Journey

In a sparkling display at Wembley this May, Chelsea forward Aggie Beever-Jones proved her mettle with a first-half hat-trick against Portugal during the Nations League, making her one of the standout young talents in England's Euro 2025 lineup.

Despite a setback against France where she remained benched, Beever-Jones remains patient under the guidance of head coach Sarina Wiegman. Reflecting on the match, she noted the need to respect Wiegman's strategic decisions while taking pride in her strengths—strengths that have consistently made an impact at Chelsea.

At only 22, Beever-Jones, Chelsea's leading scorer last season, stands ready to seize opportunities as England faces Wales in a crucial group match. Her journey from grassroots beginnings to the international stage serves as a testament to her dedication and the dream she continues to live.

