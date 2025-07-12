Left Menu

Marquez Dominates Rainy Sachsenring for Pole Position

Marc Marquez secured his seventh pole position at the German Grand Prix in a challenging wet qualifying session. Despite slippery conditions and crashes from several riders, Marquez demonstrated skill and control. Johann Zarco closely followed in second place, while Marco Bezzecchi completed the front row with Aprilia.

Updated: 12-07-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:34 IST
Marc Marquez

Amidst slippery conditions and crashes, Ducati's Marc Marquez clinched his seventh pole position of the season at the German Grand Prix, held at the Sachsenring. The challenging wet qualifying session saw several riders struggle, but Marquez managed to master the elements with precision and skill.

Veteran rider Johann Zarco from LCR Honda fought hard to claim the pole, having come through the first qualifying session, but ultimately finished second. Despite Marquez's own brief scare with the wet surface, he successfully maneuvered his bike to claim the top spot with a best lap time of one minute and 27.811 seconds.

In an impressive display, Marco Bezzecchi secured third place, starting from the front row for the first time with Aprilia. The race promises to be thrilling with other notable performances including Franco Morbidelli, Pedro Acosta, and Alex Marquez, who returns to racing after recovering from a hand fracture.

