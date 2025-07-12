Marquez Dominates Rainy Sachsenring for Pole Position

Amidst slippery conditions and crashes, Ducati's Marc Marquez clinched his seventh pole position of the season at the German Grand Prix, held at the Sachsenring. The challenging wet qualifying session saw several riders struggle, but Marquez managed to master the elements with precision and skill.

Veteran rider Johann Zarco from LCR Honda fought hard to claim the pole, having come through the first qualifying session, but ultimately finished second. Despite Marquez's own brief scare with the wet surface, he successfully maneuvered his bike to claim the top spot with a best lap time of one minute and 27.811 seconds.

In an impressive display, Marco Bezzecchi secured third place, starting from the front row for the first time with Aprilia. The race promises to be thrilling with other notable performances including Franco Morbidelli, Pedro Acosta, and Alex Marquez, who returns to racing after recovering from a hand fracture.