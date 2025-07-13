Left Menu

Cycling for Change: India's Fitness Revolution Takes a Sustainable Turn

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participated in Fit India Sundays on Cycle, a nationwide initiative promoting fitness and sustainability. Highlighting youth involvement and calling cycling a solution to pollution, the event also saw Khali emphasize fitness and daughters' empowerment, urging societal mindset shifts following the Radhika Yadav murder case.

13-07-2025
Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, was an active participant in the latest Fit India Sundays on Cycle, a rally in Gandhinagar under the theme 'Cycling Rally with Public Sector Undertakings'. The event, spearheading fitness and sustainable living, aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement and continues to gain traction nationwide.

Mandaviya stated, 'Sundays on Cycle' is extending PM Modi's vision of 'Fit India'. Cycling addresses pollution, traffic, and offers top-notch exercise. The widespread youth participation is commendable, with activities happening at over 7,000 locations.

In another rally in Delhi, wrestling icon and BJP leader Dalip Singh Rana, known as The Great Khali, underscored the importance of physical fitness and empowering daughters. Khali praised the initiative, linking fitness to nation-building while making poignant remarks on the Radhika Yadav murder case, stressing on changing societal mentalities for true empowerment and growth.

