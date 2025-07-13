Ravindra Jadeja Shines Again: Anil Kumble Applauds His Batting Brilliance

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble has showered praise on Ravindra Jadeja for his consistent performances and maturity with the bat. In the ongoing Lord's Test match, Jadeja delivered a crucial innings of 72, exemplifying patience and control as India concluded their first innings at 387.

JioHotstar expert Kumble emphasized Jadeja's multi-faceted contributions, "He consistently delivers with the bat, showcasing his skill alongside his prowess with the ball and on the field." Kumble also recalled Jadeja's strong batting foundation, noting his two triple centuries in first-class cricket.

Jadeja's promotion to number six in the batting order highlights his growth. With 266 runs, he ranks sixth in the series' top-scoring list. His two fifties in the second Test paved a path for India's success, enhancing his reputation as a dependable Test batter. At day's end, India matched England's 387, with England at 2/0 post a brief exchange between Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley.

(With inputs from agencies.)