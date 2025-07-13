Left Menu

Ravindra Jadeja Shines Again: Anil Kumble Applauds His Batting Brilliance

Ravindra Jadeja demonstrated maturity and consistency by scoring a crucial 72 in India’s first innings at Lord's. Former captain Anil Kumble praised Jadeja’s contributions with both bat and ball, highlighting his advancement up the batting order and cementing his role as a key player in India’s middle order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:06 IST
Ravindra Jadeja Shines Again: Anil Kumble Applauds His Batting Brilliance
Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble has showered praise on Ravindra Jadeja for his consistent performances and maturity with the bat. In the ongoing Lord's Test match, Jadeja delivered a crucial innings of 72, exemplifying patience and control as India concluded their first innings at 387.

JioHotstar expert Kumble emphasized Jadeja's multi-faceted contributions, "He consistently delivers with the bat, showcasing his skill alongside his prowess with the ball and on the field." Kumble also recalled Jadeja's strong batting foundation, noting his two triple centuries in first-class cricket.

Jadeja's promotion to number six in the batting order highlights his growth. With 266 runs, he ranks sixth in the series' top-scoring list. His two fifties in the second Test paved a path for India's success, enhancing his reputation as a dependable Test batter. At day's end, India matched England's 387, with England at 2/0 post a brief exchange between Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025