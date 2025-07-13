Left Menu

Kudermetova and Mertens Clinch First Grand Slam as a Pair in Thrilling Wimbledon Final

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens emerged victorious in the Wimbledon women's doubles final, clinching their first Grand Slam as a pair. The duo made a stunning comeback after losing the first set, defeating Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko in a hard-fought three-set match.

In an exhilarating display of tennis prowess, eighth seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens captured their first Grand Slam title as a pair at the Wimbledon women's doubles final on Sunday. Overcoming a set deficit, the duo managed to vanquish Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko with a final score of 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

The victory marked a significant milestone for Russia's Kudermetova, who celebrated her first major title, while Belgian Mertens added a fifth Grand Slam to her portfolio, including a second Wimbledon title. Their performance was characterized by resilience, as they recovered from an initial set loss to take control in the subsequent rounds.

After dropping the first set, Kudermetova and Mertens staged a remarkable comeback. Strategic plays and consistent serves fueled the second set, which they dominated with several breaks. Despite a challenging third set where Hsieh and Ostapenko took the lead, errors from their opponents enabled Kudermetova and Mertens to seize the match point and ultimately triumph at the prestigious All England Club.

