Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry Set to Draw Record Crowds at Portrush
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are setting the stage for record attendances at the 2025 Open in Portrush, despite recent mixed performances. No Indian golfers are present, but the event highlights strong Indian connections through players like Akshay Bhatia, Sahith Theegala, and Aaron Rai.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are expected to captivate audiences at the 2025 Open in Portrush, drawing nearly 280,000 fans despite mixed recent performances. McIlroy has been on a rollercoaster following his 2023 Masters win, experiencing both highs and lows in subsequent tournaments.
Unfortunately, no Indian golfer will participate in this season's Open, a missed opportunity given Shubhankar Sharma's notable performance history. Sharma remains the only Indian to have competed at Portrush, highlighting a significant gap in this year's lineup.
However, the absence of Indians in this prestigious event doesn't entirely sever the Indian connection, with Indian-American players like Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala, and Indo-Brit Aaron Rai, all making significant strides on the PGA Tour.
