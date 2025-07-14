Left Menu

Shubman Gill Confident in Rishabh Pant's Return for Fourth Test

India's cricket captain Shubman Gill expressed confidence that Rishabh Pant will play in the fourth Test at Manchester after scans showed no serious finger injury. Pant was injured in the third Test against England. His condition was a concern, but he is expected to recover in time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:19 IST
India's cricket captain, Shubman Gill, has shown optimism about wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant's participation in the fourth Test match at Manchester. Following medical scans that dispelled worries about a severe finger injury, Gill shared his confidence during the post-match press conference.

Rishabh Pant had to leave the field during the second session of the third Test after injuring his left index finger. This incident occurred when Pant attempted a diving stop during England's innings. Consequently, Dhruv Jurel was brought in as a substitute wicketkeeper.

Despite apparent discomfort during his nine-run stint in the second innings, Pant's condition is not severe, allowing hopes for his presence in the Test match commencing on July 23. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the upcoming Test remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

