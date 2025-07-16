Left Menu

India's U20 Women's Team Seeks Victory in Final Uzbekistan Showdown

India's U20 women's football team aims for a win in their second friendly match against Uzbekistan after a 1-1 draw in the first game. Coach Joakim Alexandersson emphasizes the need for aggressive play and effective scoring to prep for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:39 IST
India Under 20 Women's team head coach Joakim Alexandersson (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India's U20 women's football team gears up for their second and final friendly match against Uzbekistan, the Young Tigresses are focused on securing a victory. Despite a 1-1 draw in their first encounter, the squad is determined to refine their strategies ahead of next month's AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Reflecting on the initial match, coach Joakim Alexandersson expressed confidence in his team's performance, citing their second-half dominance as a positive sign. However, he acknowledged that a sluggish start and missed opportunities hindered them from achieving a win. The team's resolve remains steadfast, emphasizing the need for aggressive tactics and effective scoring in the upcoming match.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, the match faced a delay due to operational challenges, yet the team maintained focus. Alexandersson commended his players' perseverance and highlighted their preparative efforts for facing Myanmar, Indonesia, and Turkmenistan in the qualifiers. The coach views these friendlies as a valuable test against a strong Uzbekistan side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

