Scandal in the Pavilion: Financial Irregularities Rock Pakistan Cricket Board

A recent audit has unearthed financial discrepancies and governance issues within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), reportedly amounting to more than 6 billion rupees ($21 million). These startling findings were revealed in the Auditor General of Pakistan's report for the 2023-24 financial year, prominently featured in The News.

This audit highlights a significant non-recovery of outstanding sponsorships worth 5.3 billion rupees ($18.6 million) as a major concern. Furthermore, it criticizes the PCB's spending of 63.39 million rupees ($220,000) on meals for police and law enforcement personnel tasked with securing international teams, arguing this was a government responsibility.

Additionally, the report pointed out unauthorized expenses and irregularities concerning appointments within the PCB, highlighting governance challenges under its leadership. The PCB, under Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, yet to officially comment on the audit's findings, prompting calls for greater accountability within the organization.