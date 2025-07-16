Left Menu

Pro Panja League: Revolutionizing Arm Wrestling in India

Pro Panja League, co-founded by Parvin Dabas, is a game-changer for arm wrestling in India. Transforming an age-old pastime into a professional sport, the league not only garners massive viewership but fosters grassroots talent. Dabas aims to keep expanding both locally and internationally, strengthening India's standing in the sport.

Parvin Dabas (Photo: Instagram/@dabasparvin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

From his passion for the traditional 'Panja' in school and college, Parvin Dabas co-founded India's first professional arm-wrestling platform – the Pro Panja League. This venture is transforming the sport from a nostalgic pastime into a structured competition with a nod to India's cultural roots.

Speaking to ANI, Dabas emphasized the sport's potential appeal. "'Panja' has a unique Indian identity, which makes it instantly relatable," he explained. The league focuses on presenting the sport in a glamorous, engaging format, following years of experimenting with various structures in local tournaments.

Surpassing expectations, the league's inaugural 2023 season attracted over 32 million unique viewers. Players are rising stars, and events are now expanding to include international engagements and promote grassroots talent. Recent achievements include a notable performance at the Asian ArmWrestling Championship, where India finished second, underscoring the league's impact.

