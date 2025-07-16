Left Menu

Sahith Theegala's Comeback: Battling Injuries and Chasing Glory

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala, formerly high-ranked in FedExCup, returns from a challenging neck injury. Despite setbacks, he aims to regain form at the 153rd Open alongside notable players and hopes for a strong finish in the season's final events. Supported by Hero, he targets making the playoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portrush | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:29 IST
Sahith Theegala

Sahith Theegala, a prominent Indian-American golfer, is making a much-anticipated return to the greens after being sidelined by a neck injury. The 27-year-old, who once reached third in the FedExCup standings, is seeking to reclaim his form and make an impact this season.

Theegala, whose parents immigrated to the US before his birth, aims to improve his performance at the 153rd Open after facing difficulties. This week, he competes alongside Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai and Harry Hall from the US, while fellow Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia joins the field.

As Theegala revitalizes his career, he expresses optimism about his health and potential for success. Despite potential playoff challenges, he's determined to finish strong, supported by Hero. His return marks a pivotal moment, as he hopes to secure a playoff spot with impressive showings in the remaining events.

