Sahith Theegala's Comeback: Battling Injuries and Chasing Glory

Sahith Theegala, a prominent Indian-American golfer, is making a much-anticipated return to the greens after being sidelined by a neck injury. The 27-year-old, who once reached third in the FedExCup standings, is seeking to reclaim his form and make an impact this season.

Theegala, whose parents immigrated to the US before his birth, aims to improve his performance at the 153rd Open after facing difficulties. This week, he competes alongside Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai and Harry Hall from the US, while fellow Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia joins the field.

As Theegala revitalizes his career, he expresses optimism about his health and potential for success. Despite potential playoff challenges, he's determined to finish strong, supported by Hero. His return marks a pivotal moment, as he hopes to secure a playoff spot with impressive showings in the remaining events.

(With inputs from agencies.)