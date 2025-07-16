Left Menu

Bellingham's Surgical Recovery: A Boost for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's midfielder Jude Bellingham underwent surgery to fix a shoulder dislocation issue affecting him since 2023. The operation followed the Club World Cup campaign. He's now in rehabilitation, with an expected return in two to three months, potentially by October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:12 IST
Bellingham's Surgical Recovery: A Boost for Real Madrid
Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham, a pivotal midfielder for Real Madrid, has successfully undergone surgery to address a recurring shoulder issue, the Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday. Since 2023, Bellingham played through the injury with his shoulder strapped during games.

The decision to proceed with surgery was taken after Real Madrid's campaign in the Club World Cup, where they faced a semi-final defeat against Paris St Germain. Real Madrid stated that Bellingham is now set to undergo rehabilitation before resuming training.

Although no official timeline for his return has been provided, Spanish media speculates that the England international might be out of action for two to three months, eyeing a potential comeback by October. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is preparing for the new LaLiga season, set to kick off on August 19 against Osasuna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025