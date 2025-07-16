Bellingham's Surgical Recovery: A Boost for Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham, a pivotal midfielder for Real Madrid, has successfully undergone surgery to address a recurring shoulder issue, the Spanish club confirmed on Wednesday. Since 2023, Bellingham played through the injury with his shoulder strapped during games.

The decision to proceed with surgery was taken after Real Madrid's campaign in the Club World Cup, where they faced a semi-final defeat against Paris St Germain. Real Madrid stated that Bellingham is now set to undergo rehabilitation before resuming training.

Although no official timeline for his return has been provided, Spanish media speculates that the England international might be out of action for two to three months, eyeing a potential comeback by October. Meanwhile, Real Madrid is preparing for the new LaLiga season, set to kick off on August 19 against Osasuna.

