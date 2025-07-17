Left Menu

Khelo India Centre Under Scrutiny: Minister Demands Immediate Reforms

Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam issued show-cause notices to 15 officials at the Khelo India Centre, citing inadequate accommodations and resources for athletes. After a surprise inspection at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, he demanded immediate improvements and warned of strict actions if neglected.

In a display of dissatisfaction, Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam has issued show-cause notices to 15 officials after finding inadequate accommodations and resources at the Khelo India Centre in Tau Devi Lal Stadium. This came after a surprise inspection on Thursday, where the minister interacted with athletes across various disciplines.

During his visit, Minister Gautam inspected hostel accommodations, food services at the mess, and gym facilities. He personally engaged with the athletes, who voiced their concerns about the implementation of the government's sports policy. Many pointed out the gap between policy and practice, impacting their training and performance.

Responding to the grievances, Gautam warned officials to improve conditions within 15 days or face stringent actions. He highlighted the importance of providing nutritious food and proper sports resources for athletes, emphasizing support for diligent coaches while cautioning against negligence.

