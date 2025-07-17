Left Menu

Phil Mickelson's Magic at Rain-Soaked Royal Portrush

Phil Mickelson shone at Royal Portrush with a one-under 70, using his short game to captivate. Despite past setbacks, he relished the challenge of links courses. Mickelson's performance contrasted with Padraig Harrington, highlighting the evolving resilience of veteran golfers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:32 IST
Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson, the renowned American golfer and former Open champion, demonstrated his enduring skill at Royal Portrush with an impressive round of one-under 70 in challenging weather conditions. The 55-year-old veteran, known for his exceptional short game, enchanted the crowd with a miraculous bunker shot for par during the opening round.

Despite recent missed cuts, Mickelson expressed his passion for the unique challenges of British links courses and the joy he found in competing at the prestigious tournament. Capitalizing on favorable conditions, he managed to avoid the worst of the rain and executed key shots, exemplified by a pivotal 20-foot putt on the 17th hole.

His performance, in contrast to fellow veteran Padraig Harrington's struggle, underscores the adaptability and perseverance of seasoned golfers. The change in the age exemption policy for former champions from 2024 sparked debate, with Harrington noting that older golfers exhibit remarkable capabilities, benefiting from advances in training and recovery methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

