Triumphant Racquets and Record Breakers: A Sporting Extravaganza

Indian athletes had a mixed day at the World University Games in Germany. While shuttlers secured a 5-0 win over Macau, swimmer Rohit Benedicton broke a national record in the butterfly event. Other disciplines, including fencing and volleyball, witnessed limited success for Indian participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an impressive display, Indian shuttlers dominated their mixed team event against Macau, clinching a 5-0 victory on the opening day of the World University Games in Germany's Rhine-Ruhr region. Highlighting the day was young swimmer Rohit Benedicton, who shattered a seven-year-old national record in the men's 50m butterfly.

The badminton team triumphed as Saneeth Dayanand and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran won the men's doubles match, while women's singles player Devika Sihag and the mixed pair of Karunakaran and Vaishnavi Khadkekar secured additional victories. Rohit's record-breaking swim saw him finishing with a time of 24:00 seconds, progressing to the semifinals.

Meanwhile, in other sports, Indian participants faced challenges. Abhay Shinde advanced to the knockout rounds in men's sabre fencing but was defeated by a Spanish opponent. The women's volleyball team faced a setback against Poland, while in tennis, players Kabir Hans and Shashank Macherla were unable to advance past their preliminary matches.

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

