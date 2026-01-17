Punjab Presses for Border Fencing Shift to Aid Farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a notable breakthrough for the state's farmers following the Centre's tentative agreement to relocate the security perimeter closer to the International Border. The decision, revealed after Mann's discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to simplify farming access across thousands of fenced-off acres.

During the meeting, Mann also brought up persistent challenges, like objections to the Seeds Bill 2025. He emphasized Punjab's exclusion from the Central Seed Committee, which could limit its influence in national seed sector decisions. He argued the bill's provisions neither represented Punjab's agrarian interests accurately nor ensured protection for farmers against seed failures.

Addressing other regional concerns, Mann reaffirmed Punjab's position on the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal dispute, citing water scarcity and rights issues. He also highlighted the slow removal of food grains by the FCI, frozen Arthia Commission, and non-payment of the Rural Development Fund, all demanding swift resolution from the central government.

