Left Menu

Punjab Presses for Border Fencing Shift to Aid Farmers

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced a significant step forward for farmers after the Centre agreed to move security fences closer to the International Border, easing farm access. In addition to border issues, CM Mann raised other challenges including the Seeds Bill 2025, resolving water disputes, and improving grain storage efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:05 IST
Punjab Presses for Border Fencing Shift to Aid Farmers
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a notable breakthrough for the state's farmers following the Centre's tentative agreement to relocate the security perimeter closer to the International Border. The decision, revealed after Mann's discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to simplify farming access across thousands of fenced-off acres.

During the meeting, Mann also brought up persistent challenges, like objections to the Seeds Bill 2025. He emphasized Punjab's exclusion from the Central Seed Committee, which could limit its influence in national seed sector decisions. He argued the bill's provisions neither represented Punjab's agrarian interests accurately nor ensured protection for farmers against seed failures.

Addressing other regional concerns, Mann reaffirmed Punjab's position on the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal dispute, citing water scarcity and rights issues. He also highlighted the slow removal of food grains by the FCI, frozen Arthia Commission, and non-payment of the Rural Development Fund, all demanding swift resolution from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026