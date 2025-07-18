Left Menu

Finn Russell Shines as Lions' Playmaker in Upcoming Australia Test

Finn Russell, the 32-year-old Scotland flyhalf, is set to wear the Lions' number 10 jersey for the first time in a test match against Australia. After a limited tour in 2021, Russell is prepared to lead the backline under coach Andy Farrell, showcasing his improved management skills and defensive prowess.

Updated: 18-07-2025 16:30 IST
Finn Russell, the experienced Scotland flyhalf, will don the British & Irish Lions' number 10 shirt for the first time in a test match against Australia on Saturday. This marks a significant milestone in Russell's career, as his previous involvement in Lions' tests was limited to brief appearances due to injury and other circumstances.

In 2021, Russell was a replacement for Dan Biggar in the decisive test against the Springboks, and in 2017, he participated as one of the 'Geography Six' during the New Zealand tour. However, this time, Russell is primed to make an impact from the starting position, a testament to his growing maturity and skill as a playmaker.

Coach Andy Farrell and assistant coach Johnny Sexton, who has praised Russell's growth, have entrusted him with leading the Lions' backline. Russell's exceptional performance in tour matches and his leadership in guiding Bath to a Premiership title highlight his readiness. As Russell takes the field, all eyes will be on his ability to manage the team and execute his renowned flair and defense.



