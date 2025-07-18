Spain's Girona to Host Prestigious 2031 Ryder Cup

The northeastern Spanish city of Girona is poised to host the 2031 Ryder Cup, a premier golf event, according to Ramon Nogué, president of the Catalan golf federation. In a phone call with The Associated Press, Nogué stated that an official announcement is expected next week.

This decision, initially reported by Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, marks a significant moment in the golfing calendar for both Europe and the United States, as the event will feature the best male golfers from each side.

Ryder Cup Europe has remained reserved on the matter, stating that any announcements regarding future editions of the tournament will be made in due time.

