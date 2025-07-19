Boca Juniors Continue Winless Streak with Draw Against Union

Boca Juniors extended their winless run in the Argentinian Clausura tournament on Friday, drawing 1-1 with Union at La Bombonera. The visiting team started stronger, as Lautaro Vargas and Valentin Fascendini tested Boca's goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin in the first half.

The home team struggled to find their rhythm after halftime, and their frustrations grew when Cristian Tarragona scored in the 64th minute, assisted by Franco Fragapane's exceptional cross. However, substitute Leandro Paredes, who returned from his stint at AS Roma, ignited Boca with a crucial corner that allowed Lautaro Di Lollo to equalize five minutes from the end.

Despite this late rally, the draw leaves Miguel Angel Russo's squad still searching for their first Clausura victory. Boca Juniors will face Atletico Tucuman in their upcoming fixture on Wednesday.