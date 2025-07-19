Left Menu

Boca Juniors Continue Winless Streak with Draw Against Union

Boca Juniors' struggles persisted in the Argentinian Clausura as they secured a 1-1 draw against Union at La Bombonera. Despite efforts from Leandro Paredes, Boca remains winless, as Union initially took the lead. Their next challenge is against Atletico Tucuman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 06:09 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 06:09 IST
Boca Juniors Continue Winless Streak with Draw Against Union
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boca Juniors extended their winless run in the Argentinian Clausura tournament on Friday, drawing 1-1 with Union at La Bombonera. The visiting team started stronger, as Lautaro Vargas and Valentin Fascendini tested Boca's goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin in the first half.

The home team struggled to find their rhythm after halftime, and their frustrations grew when Cristian Tarragona scored in the 64th minute, assisted by Franco Fragapane's exceptional cross. However, substitute Leandro Paredes, who returned from his stint at AS Roma, ignited Boca with a crucial corner that allowed Lautaro Di Lollo to equalize five minutes from the end.

Despite this late rally, the draw leaves Miguel Angel Russo's squad still searching for their first Clausura victory. Boca Juniors will face Atletico Tucuman in their upcoming fixture on Wednesday.

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025