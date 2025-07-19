Jorge Martin’s Triumphant Return to MotoGP: A Comeback Story

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has made a remarkable return to the race track at the Czech Republic Grand Prix following a prolonged absence due to injuries. The 27-year-old Spaniard was sidelined for much of the season after sustaining wrist and ankle injuries during a pre-season crash. A subsequent crash in Qatar further complicated his recovery process by causing a collapsed lung and bruised ribs.

Despite these challenges, Martin showcased his skill and determination by finishing fifth in the Czech MotoGP practice session in Brno. He acknowledged the emotional weight of his comeback and the demanding conditions on the track. 'I miss this feeling a lot and just focused,' Martin told reporters, adding that the narrow dry line on certain corners made consistency difficult.

Martin is eager yet cautious as he prepares for the upcoming qualifiers and Sunday's race, emphasizing the importance of regaining his confidence on the Aprilia bike, especially in wet conditions. Meanwhile, six-time champion Marc Marquez continues to dominate the championship table with his brother Alex following closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)