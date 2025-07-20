Epic Week of Sports: Triumphs and Turnarounds Unfold

This week in sports was a spectacle, teeming with gripping moments and victorious tales. Tennis aficionados learned that Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen would be stepping away from the WTA Tour briefly due to an elbow surgery.

Golf enthusiasts witnessed Scottie Scheffler's dominance as he edged closer to a historic British Open title, meanwhile Rory McIlroy excited the crowd with a dynamic performance.

In boxing, Oleksandr Usyk asserted his supremacy by knocking out Daniel Dubois to reclaim his heavyweight title. The Philadelphia Eagles also delighted fans with their innovative Super Bowl rings, as other sports events captured attention worldwide.

