Indian American Golfer Akshay Bhatia Steadies in British Open

Indian American golfer Akshay Bhatia managed a 1-under 70 in the third round of the British Open, positioning himself in a Tied 34th place. His performance involved two birdies early on, though he later encountered challenges with two bogeys in the back nine.

In contrast, Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai showed promising play in the tournament's initial phase but eventually lost steam, ending with an even par 71 that put him in T-44 after slipping 18 places during the second round.

Meanwhile, Sahith Theegala did not make the cut, and Scottie Scheffler distinguished himself with a stellar, bogey-free 4-under 67, including an eagle and two birdies, elevating him to a clear lead with a 14-under score, four strokes ahead of the nearest competitor.

