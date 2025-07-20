Indian American Golfer Akshay Bhatia Steadies in British Open

Left Menu

Akshay Bhatia recorded a 1-under 70, placing him Tied 34th in the British Open. Bhatia had two birdies but faltered with bogeys on the back nine. Meanwhile, Aaron Rai fell to T-44 and Sahith Theegala missed the cut. Scottie Scheffler continued to lead with a bogey-free round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portrush | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:45 IST
Indian American golfer Akshay Bhatia managed a 1-under 70 in the third round of the British Open, positioning himself in a Tied 34th place. His performance involved two birdies early on, though he later encountered challenges with two bogeys in the back nine.

In contrast, Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai showed promising play in the tournament's initial phase but eventually lost steam, ending with an even par 71 that put him in T-44 after slipping 18 places during the second round.

Meanwhile, Sahith Theegala did not make the cut, and Scottie Scheffler distinguished himself with a stellar, bogey-free 4-under 67, including an eagle and two birdies, elevating him to a clear lead with a 14-under score, four strokes ahead of the nearest competitor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

