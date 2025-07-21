Asia Cup Uncertainty Strikes a Blow to PCB's Financial Fortunes
The Pakistan Cricket Board faces financial uncertainty as the Asia Cup T20 tournament's future remains unclear, potentially impacting their significant anticipated revenues. With expected earnings of 8.8 billion rupees majorly from ICC and ACC shares, PCB's financial health might be affected if the event doesn't proceed as planned.
As the future of this year's Asia Cup T20 tournament remains uncertain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing for significant financial repercussions. The PCB had projected an income of approximately 8.8 billion rupees, primarily sourced from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) revenues.
A reliable source from the Board mentioned that the PCB has earmarked USD 25.9 million (around 7.7 billion rupees) as anticipated income from the ICC for the fiscal year. Additionally, the Board hopes to secure another 1.16 billion rupees from the Asia Cup and 7.77 million rupees from various international cricket events.
According to insiders, the uncertainty around the Asia Cup's schedule and venue has grown since PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the federal interior minister, participated in the ICC meetings remotely rather than in person. Furthermore, the PCB met with resistance regarding the ACC meeting in Dhaka, escalating the challenges of holding the Asia Cup on time.
