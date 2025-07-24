East Meets West: South Africa's Aggressive Cricket Lineup Set for Australia

In a significant shake-up, South Africa's cricket selectors have unveiled an aggressive lineup for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia. Among the star attractions are budding talents Dewald Brevis and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, backed by off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who all earned a maiden call-up for the series in August.

These young players join a mix of seasoned competitors, with Aiden Markram returning to captain the T20 squad and Temba Bavuma leading the ODI team. Notable absentees include key all-rounder Marco Jansen, who is sidelined due to injury.

The tour, featuring three T20 matches between August 10 and 16, followed by an ODI series from August 19 to 24, comes as South Africa strategically rotates its squad, resting regulars who had participated in a recent tri-series tournament in Zimbabwe.

(With inputs from agencies.)