Left Menu

AC Milan Triumphs Over Liverpool in Thrilling Hong Kong Friendly

AC Milan defeated Liverpool 4-2 in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong. The match saw notable performances from Florian Wirtz, Rafael Leao, and Noah Okafor. Liverpool's loss was marked by a tribute to former player Diogo Jota, who recently passed away. New arrivals showcased their skills on both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:08 IST
AC Milan Triumphs Over Liverpool in Thrilling Hong Kong Friendly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exhilarating pre-season friendly held in Hong Kong, AC Milan showcased their football prowess by defeating Liverpool 4-2. The game was marked by impressive performances from both sides, with AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Noah Okafor stealing the show.

A poignant start to the match saw a tribute to Liverpool's former player Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away in a recent car accident. Players donned shirts with 'Diogo J 20' in his honor, while former manager Kenny Dalglish paid homage with a wreath.

Florian Wirtz made his debut for Liverpool, delivering a promising performance. Despite a strong showing, Liverpool's new goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili's error further sealed the team's fate. Meanwhile, Milan's recent addition, Pervis Estupinan, proved vital in their defensive lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025