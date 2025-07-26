AC Milan Triumphs Over Liverpool in Thrilling Hong Kong Friendly

In an exhilarating pre-season friendly held in Hong Kong, AC Milan showcased their football prowess by defeating Liverpool 4-2. The game was marked by impressive performances from both sides, with AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Noah Okafor stealing the show.

A poignant start to the match saw a tribute to Liverpool's former player Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away in a recent car accident. Players donned shirts with 'Diogo J 20' in his honor, while former manager Kenny Dalglish paid homage with a wreath.

Florian Wirtz made his debut for Liverpool, delivering a promising performance. Despite a strong showing, Liverpool's new goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili's error further sealed the team's fate. Meanwhile, Milan's recent addition, Pervis Estupinan, proved vital in their defensive lineup.

