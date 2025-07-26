AC Milan Triumphs Over Liverpool in Thrilling Hong Kong Friendly
AC Milan defeated Liverpool 4-2 in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong. The match saw notable performances from Florian Wirtz, Rafael Leao, and Noah Okafor. Liverpool's loss was marked by a tribute to former player Diogo Jota, who recently passed away. New arrivals showcased their skills on both teams.
In an exhilarating pre-season friendly held in Hong Kong, AC Milan showcased their football prowess by defeating Liverpool 4-2. The game was marked by impressive performances from both sides, with AC Milan's Rafael Leao and Noah Okafor stealing the show.
A poignant start to the match saw a tribute to Liverpool's former player Diogo Jota, who tragically passed away in a recent car accident. Players donned shirts with 'Diogo J 20' in his honor, while former manager Kenny Dalglish paid homage with a wreath.
Florian Wirtz made his debut for Liverpool, delivering a promising performance. Despite a strong showing, Liverpool's new goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili's error further sealed the team's fate. Meanwhile, Milan's recent addition, Pervis Estupinan, proved vital in their defensive lineup.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hong Kong's Democracy Defenders: The Ongoing Struggle
Subversion Appeal: Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Saga Continues
Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Saga: Trials, Tribulations, and Appeals
Hong Kong's Ride-Hailing Regulatory Roadmap Unveiled
Hong Kong plans to regulate Uber and other online ride-hailing services