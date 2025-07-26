Kick-Off Alert: ASMITA U13 Football Leagues to Ignite Young Talents Nationwide

The much-anticipated 2025-26 season of the U13 ASMITA Football Leagues is poised for a grand start on July 27, with Bengaluru, Karnataka, as the inaugural host. This is a significant stride by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), reinforcing its commitment to empowering young women through the flagship ASMITA initiative, as detailed on the AIFF's official website.

This season promises to be vibrant, featuring 344 teams and around 8,000 players, spanning across 43 tournaments in various venues. The leagues will unfold over 26 states and union territories, marking a progressive step from the previous editions. Between 2023 and 2025, a total of 155 ASMITA leagues were conducted across U13, U15, and U17 levels, reflecting growing enthusiasm and participation.

Spanning the nation's diversity, the tournaments will be held in numerous places including Imphal, Bengaluru, and Delhi, among others. Each venue will witness the zeal of budding young talent, contributing to a larger vision of creating ample opportunities for women, seamlessly integrating them into the dynamic sports landscape of India.

