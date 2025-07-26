Pickle Pros: Revolutionizing India's Sporting Landscape with Pickleball

In a groundbreaking initiative, Pickle Pros is set to transform India's sporting arena by placing pickleball at the forefront. This ambitious project aims to establish world-class infrastructure throughout urban, rural, and grassroots areas, ensuring the sport reaches every part of the nation, according to a recent announcement.

Over the next three years, state-of-the-art pickleball courts will be introduced PAN India. The objective is to shift pickleball from an emerging trend to a widespread movement, appealing to all demographics. This venture marks the first collaborative effort of cricket legends Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Umesh Yadav, whose influence and enthusiasm are expected to drive participation and cultivate a dynamic sporting culture in India.

Pickle Pros envisions positioning India as a global center for pickleball by developing a robust, inclusive ecosystem surrounding the sport. By constructing a comprehensive network of elite courts, the initiative marries grassroots development with top-tier facilities. This will be complemented by tournaments, training camps, and community events, making pickleball aspirational and easily accessible.

Commenting on the endeavor, Ishant Sharma expressed his excitement about combining fitness, fun, and community through pickleball, which he believes can inspire new players nationwide. Bhuvneshwar Kumar highlighted the inclusive nature of the initiative, emphasizing its role in fostering a welcoming environment for players from all backgrounds. Umesh Yadav echoed these sentiments, underscoring the transformative potential of sport in communities across India.

Payal Kanodia of M3M Foundation spoke on the initiative's impact in promoting active, healthy living and driving growth and inclusion. Amitesh Shah, CEO of LegaXy, described Pickle Pros as a movement celebrating accessibility and excellence, noting the historic collaboration of cricketing icons endorses its vast potential. The project promises to elevate India's status in global pickleball, encouraging widespread engagement with this vibrant sport. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)