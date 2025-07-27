Left Menu

Fernandes Shines as United Triumphs Over West Ham

Manchester United's captain, Bruno Fernandes, earned accolades from coach Ruben Amorim following a two-goal performance in a 2-1 pre-season victory against West Ham. Despite previous links to Al Hilal, Fernandes chose to remain at United, where new signings promise to alleviate his on-field responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:28 IST
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim lavished compliments on team captain Bruno Fernandes after the star midfielder netted twice in a 2-1 pre-season triumph over West Ham United at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

Fernandes had previously stirred transfer rumors with links to Saudi Pro-League's Al Hilal but decided to remain in Manchester. Citing the allure of top-tier competition, Fernandes, now 30, expressed his commitment to United and continues to stand as a pivotal figure both on and off the pitch.

With recent additions Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, significant support is expected to come Fernandes' way, possibly freeing him from extensive duties in the build-up play, and allowing him to excel where his influence truly counts — near the opposition's goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

