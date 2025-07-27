Jadeja and Washington Stand Ground Against Stokes' Draw Offer

Drama unfolded in the high-intensity Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar defied England captain Ben Stokes' suggestion to call off the fourth Test for a draw. The incident sparked intense emotions as the game reached its climax on Sunday.

The provision in cricket allows both captains to mutually agree to a draw when a result seems unattainable, but Jadeja and Washington chose to continue after working hard to level the match. Stokes' offer was declined as both players neared personal milestones, with scores in the nineties.

Indian coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill supported their decision to continue playing. Stokes, expressing frustration, introduced Harry Brook into the attack, only for Jadeja to secure his century with a six. This episode highlighted the strategic and psychological elements at play in high-stakes cricket matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)