Left Menu

Tadej Pogacar: Balancing Greatness and Burnout in Cycling

Tadej Pogacar, at 26, clinched his fourth Tour de France title, equated with cycling legend Eddy Merckx. While celebrated among all-time greats, he cautions against pursuing history at the expense of well-being, highlighting the peril of burnout in cycling due to relentless training and racing demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 01:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 01:40 IST
Tadej Pogacar: Balancing Greatness and Burnout in Cycling
Tadej Pogacar

Tadej Pogacar, one of cycling's rising stars, has equaled the legacy of the legendary Eddy Merckx with his recent triumph in the Tour de France. The Slovenian, only 26, is on the brink of historical greatness yet remains mindful of the risks associated with his rapidly burgeoning career.

After securing his fourth title in a grueling contest, Pogacar opened up about the toll of relentless competition. He noted fatigue setting in during the final stages, attributing it to an exhausting calendar that accelerates burnout, both mentally and physically.

Pogacar's success story intertwines with a cautionary tale: the danger of overtraining in cycling. Frequent races, pressure to perform, and minimal recovery time can lead to a vicious cycle. Despite aspirations to join the five-time champions club, his focus remains on balancing success with self-preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025