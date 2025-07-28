Tadej Pogacar: Balancing Greatness and Burnout in Cycling

Tadej Pogacar, one of cycling's rising stars, has equaled the legacy of the legendary Eddy Merckx with his recent triumph in the Tour de France. The Slovenian, only 26, is on the brink of historical greatness yet remains mindful of the risks associated with his rapidly burgeoning career.

After securing his fourth title in a grueling contest, Pogacar opened up about the toll of relentless competition. He noted fatigue setting in during the final stages, attributing it to an exhausting calendar that accelerates burnout, both mentally and physically.

Pogacar's success story intertwines with a cautionary tale: the danger of overtraining in cycling. Frequent races, pressure to perform, and minimal recovery time can lead to a vicious cycle. Despite aspirations to join the five-time champions club, his focus remains on balancing success with self-preservation.

