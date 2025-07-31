Tensions Flare as Gambhir Clashes with Oval Pitch Curator Ahead of Final Test

In a dramatic prelude to the fifth Test, former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly weighed in on the escalating tensions between team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and Lee Fortis, the pitch curator at The Oval. At a press event in Kolkata, Ganguly addressed Gambhir's altercation with Fortis over practice facilities and access to the pitch, suggesting there was no need for an overreaction. "This has happened before and will happen again, " Ganguly commented, emphasizing that such disputes have been part of cricket's history.

The incident occurred when Gambhir expressed frustration over limited access to the pitch for close inspection, leading to a heated exchange. India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, intervened, steering Fortis away while engaging an English official in further discussion. Despite Kotak's efforts to pacify the situation, Gambhir continued to voice his dissatisfaction, openly arguing at the nets with a pointed finger and expressing, "You don't tell us what to do."

The tension was reminiscent of earlier confrontations in the series, including an emotionally charged third Test at Lord's. During that match, Indian captain Shubman Gill had publicly clashed with England's Zak Crawley. As the series sat at 1-2 in favor of England, the focus is now on India's performance in the final Test. With England winning the toss and choosing to field, India was 72/2 at the lunch break on the first day, with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan trying to stabilize the innings after losing two early wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)