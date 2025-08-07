Left Menu

Shubman Gill to Lead North Zone in 2025-26 Duleep Trophy

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill will lead North Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy. Seamers Anshul Kamboj and Harshit Rana are also included. The tournament begins on August 28, clashing with the Asia Cup. Ankit Kumar is the vice-captain, with Asia Cup selection potentially affecting the squad lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:39 IST
Shubman Gill to Lead North Zone in 2025-26 Duleep Trophy
Shubman Gill. (Photo: @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill, the Indian Test captain, has been announced as the leader of the North Zone team in the forthcoming 2025-26 Duleep Trophy, which kicks off later this month, marking the start of the domestic cricket season, reported ESPNcricinfo.

The squad will feature Indian seamers Anshul Kamboj and Arshdeep Singh, both of whom recently debuted against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Additionally, Harshit Rana, a newcomer from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will bolster the North Zone's bowling attack.

With the Asia Cup scheduled from September 9 to 28 overlapping the Duleep Trophy, Gill and a few others might miss matches if selected for the national team, prompting replacements. Ankit Kumar has been appointed as vice-captain of North Zone, highlighting his impressive Ranji Trophy performance for Haryana.

Left-arm spin all-rounder Nishant Sindhu and several Delhi players, including Yash Dhull and Harshit Rana, contribute to the squad's strength. From Jammu and Kashmir, Shubham Khajuria and Auqib Nabi stand out for their Ranji success, as North Zone prepares to face East Zone in the inaugural clash on August 28 in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025