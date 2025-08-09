New Zealand's Historic Win: Crushing Zimbabwe in Record Fashion
New Zealand achieved its largest test victory by crushing Zimbabwe with an innings and 359-run win, concluding the series 2-0. Debutant Zakary Foulkes impressed in his first match, securing nine wickets overall. Despite a strong pace attack, Zimbabwe struggled, being bowled out for 117 runs in the second test.
New Zealand delivered a resounding performance, recording its largest-ever test win by thrashing Zimbabwe with an innings and 359-run victory, thus securing a 2-0 series sweep on Saturday.
Facing a daunting 476-run deficit, Zimbabwe was dismissed for a mere 117 runs, unable to withstand New Zealand's formidable pace attack led by debutant Zakary Foulkes, who ended with an impressive 5-37 in the second innings.
Other bowlers, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, and Matthew Fisher, also made significant contributions. Zimbabwe's batting collapse saw only Nick Welch standing out with an unbeaten 47. The series was dominated by New Zealand, though not part of the World Test Championship.
