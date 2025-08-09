Left Menu

New Zealand's Historic Win: Crushing Zimbabwe in Record Fashion

New Zealand achieved its largest test victory by crushing Zimbabwe with an innings and 359-run win, concluding the series 2-0. Debutant Zakary Foulkes impressed in his first match, securing nine wickets overall. Despite a strong pace attack, Zimbabwe struggled, being bowled out for 117 runs in the second test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 09-08-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 16:36 IST
New Zealand's Historic Win: Crushing Zimbabwe in Record Fashion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

New Zealand delivered a resounding performance, recording its largest-ever test win by thrashing Zimbabwe with an innings and 359-run victory, thus securing a 2-0 series sweep on Saturday.

Facing a daunting 476-run deficit, Zimbabwe was dismissed for a mere 117 runs, unable to withstand New Zealand's formidable pace attack led by debutant Zakary Foulkes, who ended with an impressive 5-37 in the second innings.

Other bowlers, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, and Matthew Fisher, also made significant contributions. Zimbabwe's batting collapse saw only Nick Welch standing out with an unbeaten 47. The series was dominated by New Zealand, though not part of the World Test Championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

UN experts: Gaza faces genocidal escalation as aid blocked and deaths soar

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

UN Experts Warn Gaza Faces Famine as Israel Blocks UN Humanitarian Access

 Global
3
Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communities

Military-Style Academy pilot closes with promising results and safer communi...

 New Zealand
4
Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programme

Tasman Job Seekers Begin Vital Flood Recovery Work Under Government Programm...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025