Fortuna Düsseldorf Faces Backlash After Withdrawing Shon Weissman Signing
Fortuna Düsseldorf, a German soccer club, withdrew from signing Israeli player Shon Weissman following fan opposition to his contentious social media posts about Gaza. The decision was described as consistent with the club's values, despite criticism and accusations of antisemitism, which the chairman dismissed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dusseldorf | Updated: 09-08-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 23:14 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Fortuna Düsseldorf, a prominent German soccer club, is in the spotlight after cancelling the signing of Israeli player Shon Weissman, citing fan protests over his social media support for Israel's actions in Gaza.
Despite being in advanced talks, the decision to retract was made after concerns arose from Weissman's online remarks, which did not align with the club's values, according to an official statement.
The club's chairman, Klaus Allofs, defended the decision, emphasizing the importance of consulting the local Jewish community before deciding, and dismissed accusations of antisemitism as 'absurd.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
