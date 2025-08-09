Left Menu

Fortuna Düsseldorf Faces Backlash After Withdrawing Shon Weissman Signing

Fortuna Düsseldorf, a German soccer club, withdrew from signing Israeli player Shon Weissman following fan opposition to his contentious social media posts about Gaza. The decision was described as consistent with the club's values, despite criticism and accusations of antisemitism, which the chairman dismissed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dusseldorf | Updated: 09-08-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 23:14 IST
Fortuna Düsseldorf Faces Backlash After Withdrawing Shon Weissman Signing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Fortuna Düsseldorf, a prominent German soccer club, is in the spotlight after cancelling the signing of Israeli player Shon Weissman, citing fan protests over his social media support for Israel's actions in Gaza.

Despite being in advanced talks, the decision to retract was made after concerns arose from Weissman's online remarks, which did not align with the club's values, according to an official statement.

The club's chairman, Klaus Allofs, defended the decision, emphasizing the importance of consulting the local Jewish community before deciding, and dismissed accusations of antisemitism as 'absurd.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025