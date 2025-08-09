Fortuna Düsseldorf Faces Backlash After Withdrawing Shon Weissman Signing

Fortuna Düsseldorf, a prominent German soccer club, is in the spotlight after cancelling the signing of Israeli player Shon Weissman, citing fan protests over his social media support for Israel's actions in Gaza.

Despite being in advanced talks, the decision to retract was made after concerns arose from Weissman's online remarks, which did not align with the club's values, according to an official statement.

The club's chairman, Klaus Allofs, defended the decision, emphasizing the importance of consulting the local Jewish community before deciding, and dismissed accusations of antisemitism as 'absurd.'

