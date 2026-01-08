Left Menu

Australia's leader announces major national inquiry into antisemitism after Bondi mass shooting

Australias Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a wide-ranging national inquiry into antisemitism, weeks after two gunmen opened fire on a Jewish holiday event at Bondi Beach, killing 15 people.The investigation will be a royal commission, which is the most significant type of independent public inquiry that can be held in Australia.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 08-01-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 12:28 IST
Australia's leader announces major national inquiry into antisemitism after Bondi mass shooting
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a wide-ranging national inquiry into antisemitism, weeks after two gunmen opened fire on a Jewish holiday event at Bondi Beach, killing 15 people.

The investigation will be a royal commission, which is the most significant type of independent public inquiry that can be held in Australia. It will be led by former High Court judge Virginia Bell, Albanese told reporters in Canberra on Thursday.

The inquiry will investigate the nature, prevalence and drivers of antisemitism generally, as well as the circumstances of the Bondi mass shooting, Albanese said. It will also make recommendations for law enforcement, strengthening social cohesion and countering the spread of extremism.

A report is due by December 14, which will be a year to the day since the shooting during a Hanukkah celebration at the Sydney landmark. "This was an antisemitic terrorist attack, aimed at Jewish Australians, inspired by ISIS, the deadliest that has ever occurred on Australian soil,'' said Albanese, referring to the Islamic State group. The surviving suspect, Naveed Akram, 24, faces dozens of criminal charges, including murder and terrorism. He has yet to enter a plea. His father, Sajid Akram, was shot dead by police during the episode. The announcement followed weeks of urging, which has grown in volume, from lawmakers across the political spectrum, some Jewish leaders and other public figures such as prominent sportspeople for a national royal commission to be convened, instead of a statewide inquiry in New South Wales, where the shooting happened. Albanese at first suggested such a wide-ranging inquiry might take too long, but rejected the suggestion on Thursday that he had been pressured to change his mind. "I have listened," he said. "In a democracy, that's a good thing." Albanese had already launched an investigation into Australia's security and law enforcement agencies following the shooting, which he said would become part of the royal commission. He also plans to enact a legislative agenda in response to the attack that includes tightening Australia's already stringent gun laws and criminalising the words of so-called hate preachers, which his government has said frequently fall below the bar for prosecution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APEDA launches initiative to boost agri-food, agri-tech startups, exports: Chairman Abhishek Dev

APEDA launches initiative to boost agri-food, agri-tech startups, exports: C...

 India
2
European shares' momentum wanes as investors weigh earnings, geopolitics

European shares' momentum wanes as investors weigh earnings, geopolitics

 Global
3
ED transferred TMC data, poll strategies into their system during raids at I-PAC office, which is a crime, alleges CM Mamata Banerjee.

ED transferred TMC data, poll strategies into their system during raids at I...

 India
4
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Trump says US oversight of Venezuela could last years, NYT reports

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Trump says US oversight of Venezuela could last years, NYT r...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026