Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez, the Spanish defender, has joined Al-Nassr after leaving Barcelona. This acquisition marks Al-Nassr's second big signing this summer, following Joao Felix from Chelsea. Martinez's contract, effective until 2026, reflects the Saudi Pro League club's strategic expansion in the football world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 06:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 06:17 IST
Spanish defender Inigo Martinez has bolstered the ranks of Al-Nassr by joining the Saudi Pro League team following his departure from Barcelona. This move was announced on Sunday, marking another high-profile acquisition for Al-Nassr, who have also signed Portuguese forward Joao Felix from Chelsea this summer.

The club confirmed the contract, stating that Martinez has been signed as a free agent, continuing until 2026. The 34-year-old defender enjoyed a successful stint at Barcelona, winning a domestic treble last season, after starting his career at Real Sociedad and playing for Athletic Bilbao.

With 21 caps to his name, Martinez joined Barcelona in 2023. Al-Nassr, having recently extended Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, is gearing up to meet Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final, slated for 19 August.

