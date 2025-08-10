Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Spanish defender Inigo Martinez has bolstered the ranks of Al-Nassr by joining the Saudi Pro League team following his departure from Barcelona. This move was announced on Sunday, marking another high-profile acquisition for Al-Nassr, who have also signed Portuguese forward Joao Felix from Chelsea this summer.

The club confirmed the contract, stating that Martinez has been signed as a free agent, continuing until 2026. The 34-year-old defender enjoyed a successful stint at Barcelona, winning a domestic treble last season, after starting his career at Real Sociedad and playing for Athletic Bilbao.

With 21 caps to his name, Martinez joined Barcelona in 2023. Al-Nassr, having recently extended Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, is gearing up to meet Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final, slated for 19 August.