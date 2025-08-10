Left Menu

Ganguly Backs Rohit and Kohli Amid Speculative Exit Rumors

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly suggests that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should continue their ODI careers, given their outstanding records. Amid speculation about their retirement, Ganguly emphasizes performance as the key aspect for continuity. He also marks India as favorites for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup.

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has spoken out in support of speculated ODI retirements concerning Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. According to Ganguly, performance should dictate the careers of the acclaimed batsmen. Both players boast exceptional records in the fifty-overs format, countering retirement rumors.

Reports suggest the October ODI series in Australia could be the last for the duo, who have reportedly concluded their T20I and Test careers. However, Ganguly noted he was not informed of any such decisions. As of now, neither player has commented on a possible return for the 2027 World Cup.

Ganguly, speaking at an AWL Agri Business Ltd event, also highlighted India's strong position for the T20 Asia Cup in Dubai starting September 9. He underscored the team's potential in white-ball cricket amidst their busy international schedule.

