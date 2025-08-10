Ganguly Backs Rohit and Kohli Amid Speculative Exit Rumors

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has spoken out in support of speculated ODI retirements concerning Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. According to Ganguly, performance should dictate the careers of the acclaimed batsmen. Both players boast exceptional records in the fifty-overs format, countering retirement rumors.

Reports suggest the October ODI series in Australia could be the last for the duo, who have reportedly concluded their T20I and Test careers. However, Ganguly noted he was not informed of any such decisions. As of now, neither player has commented on a possible return for the 2027 World Cup.

Ganguly, speaking at an AWL Agri Business Ltd event, also highlighted India's strong position for the T20 Asia Cup in Dubai starting September 9. He underscored the team's potential in white-ball cricket amidst their busy international schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)