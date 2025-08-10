Left Menu

Tim David Steers Australia to Triumph with Explosive Innings

Australia clinched a 17-run victory against South Africa in the opening T20I in Darwin, thanks to Tim David's explosive innings. Australia leads the series 1-0, as David's 83 off 52 balls and Ben Dwarshuis' bowling contributed to the win. South Africa's chase fell short at 158 for 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:35 IST
Tim David Steers Australia to Triumph with Explosive Innings
Tim David (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling series opener at Marrara Oval, Darwin, Australia recorded a 17-run victory over South Africa in the first T20I, gaining a 1-0 lead. Australia's innings was bolstered by Tim David's formidable 83 off 52 balls.

After opting to field, South Africa initially dominated as Australia stumbled with both Travis Head and Josh Inglis falling cheaply. However, Cameron Green reignited the innings with a rapid 35 off 13 balls, setting the stage for David's explosive contribution.

In response, South Africa struggled against Australia's tight bowling, with their chase stalling at 158 for 7. Hazlewood and Zampa's strategic bowling played a crucial role, alongside David's match-defining performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025