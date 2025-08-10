Tim David Steers Australia to Triumph with Explosive Innings

In a thrilling series opener at Marrara Oval, Darwin, Australia recorded a 17-run victory over South Africa in the first T20I, gaining a 1-0 lead. Australia's innings was bolstered by Tim David's formidable 83 off 52 balls.

After opting to field, South Africa initially dominated as Australia stumbled with both Travis Head and Josh Inglis falling cheaply. However, Cameron Green reignited the innings with a rapid 35 off 13 balls, setting the stage for David's explosive contribution.

In response, South Africa struggled against Australia's tight bowling, with their chase stalling at 158 for 7. Hazlewood and Zampa's strategic bowling played a crucial role, alongside David's match-defining performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)