Left Menu

Nihal Sarin Shakes Up Chennai Grand Masters 2025 with Stunning Victory

Nihal Sarin clinched his first win at the Chennai Grand Masters 2025 by defeating Arjun Erigaisi, disrupting Arjun's unbeaten streak. Vincent Keymer maintained a lead after a draw with Anish Giri. Misfire by M Pranesh in the Challengers section allowed Abhimanyu Puranik to take the lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 21:24 IST
Nihal Sarin Shakes Up Chennai Grand Masters 2025 with Stunning Victory
Nihal Sarin. (Photo: Chennai Grand Masters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nihal Sarin achieved a breakthrough victory in the Chennai Grand Masters 2025, overcoming fellow Indian Arjun Erigaisi in Round 4. This triumph ended Arjun's undefeated streak, as per the official statement from the Chennai Grand Masters. Meanwhile, German Grandmaster Vincent Keymer retained his undefeated status by drawing with Dutch star Anish Giri, securing a one-point lead at the top of the standings.

The Chennai Grand Masters, now in its third edition, ranks as India's premier classical chess tournament. Organized by MGD1, it showcases ten elite players each in the Masters and Challengers divisions, competing over nine rounds spanning ten days. With a prize pool of Rs 1 Crore, the Masters winner claims Rs 25 Lakhs, while the Challengers victor earns Rs 7 Lakhs and a 2026 Masters berth. The event also allocates FIDE Circuit points, with 24.5 points for the Masters champion to support 2026 Candidates qualification.

Nihal's strategic win over Arjun unfolded from the Reti Opening, with Arjun initially matching his opponent's setup. Under the watchful eye of chess legend Vishwanathan Anand in the commentary post, the game progressed at a calculated pace, with Arjun seizing the opening piece on move 15. As the tightly-knit middlegame opened up, Nihal capitalized on his advantage, converting the win on move 70. Other highlights included GM Murali Karthikeyan's impressive win against Jorden van Foreest, boosting his position in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025