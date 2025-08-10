Nihal Sarin Shakes Up Chennai Grand Masters 2025 with Stunning Victory

Nihal Sarin achieved a breakthrough victory in the Chennai Grand Masters 2025, overcoming fellow Indian Arjun Erigaisi in Round 4. This triumph ended Arjun's undefeated streak, as per the official statement from the Chennai Grand Masters. Meanwhile, German Grandmaster Vincent Keymer retained his undefeated status by drawing with Dutch star Anish Giri, securing a one-point lead at the top of the standings.

The Chennai Grand Masters, now in its third edition, ranks as India's premier classical chess tournament. Organized by MGD1, it showcases ten elite players each in the Masters and Challengers divisions, competing over nine rounds spanning ten days. With a prize pool of Rs 1 Crore, the Masters winner claims Rs 25 Lakhs, while the Challengers victor earns Rs 7 Lakhs and a 2026 Masters berth. The event also allocates FIDE Circuit points, with 24.5 points for the Masters champion to support 2026 Candidates qualification.

Nihal's strategic win over Arjun unfolded from the Reti Opening, with Arjun initially matching his opponent's setup. Under the watchful eye of chess legend Vishwanathan Anand in the commentary post, the game progressed at a calculated pace, with Arjun seizing the opening piece on move 15. As the tightly-knit middlegame opened up, Nihal capitalized on his advantage, converting the win on move 70. Other highlights included GM Murali Karthikeyan's impressive win against Jorden van Foreest, boosting his position in the standings.

