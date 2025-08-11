Left Menu

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Former Olympic sevens champion Charlotte Caslick will miss the women's Rugby World Cup in England due to an ankle injury. Despite initial hopes for her participation, medical advice led to her exclusion from the team. Uncapped centre Manu'a Moleka will replace Caslick in the Australia squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 11-08-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 05:57 IST
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup
  • Country:
  • Australia

Charlotte Caslick, ex-Olympic sevens champion, has been ruled out from participating in the women's Rugby World Cup in England, dealing a blow to Australia's aspiration for a maiden title. Caslick sustained an ankle injury against New Zealand last month, yet was initially included in Jo Yapp's squad last week.

However, Jo Yapp announced on Monday that Caslick's recovery timeline would not align with the World Cup pool phase. "Following medical advice, a decision was made to allow her to pursue an accelerated recovery program, potentially as an injury replacement," Yapp communicated in a Rugby Australia statement.

In Caslick's absence, uncapped centre Manu'a Moleka has been drafted into the squad. "It's fortunate and exciting for Manu'a to join us for the World Cup," Yapp said, highlighting Moleka's involvement in the touring squad since the start of the international test season. Australia begins their tournament against Samoa in Manchester on August 23, followed by matches against the United States and England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025