Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Charlotte Caslick, ex-Olympic sevens champion, has been ruled out from participating in the women's Rugby World Cup in England, dealing a blow to Australia's aspiration for a maiden title. Caslick sustained an ankle injury against New Zealand last month, yet was initially included in Jo Yapp's squad last week.

However, Jo Yapp announced on Monday that Caslick's recovery timeline would not align with the World Cup pool phase. "Following medical advice, a decision was made to allow her to pursue an accelerated recovery program, potentially as an injury replacement," Yapp communicated in a Rugby Australia statement.

In Caslick's absence, uncapped centre Manu'a Moleka has been drafted into the squad. "It's fortunate and exciting for Manu'a to join us for the World Cup," Yapp said, highlighting Moleka's involvement in the touring squad since the start of the international test season. Australia begins their tournament against Samoa in Manchester on August 23, followed by matches against the United States and England.

