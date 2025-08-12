Left Menu

Revolutionizing Sports Administration: India's New Governance Bill

The National Sports Governance Bill, aiming to bring structural reform to Indian sports administration, has been passed after a decade of discussions and revisions. The bill sets up a National Sports Board, Tribunal, and an Election Panel to ensure accountability. It marks significant changes from previous sport governance codes.

In a landmark decision, India's Parliament has passed the National Sports Governance Bill, a move set to transform the country's sports administration. This follows a protracted journey that began in 2011, drawing lessons from global powerhouses like the USA, UK, and China.

The bill introduces a National Sports Board, Tribunal, and Election Panel, adding layers of accountability to previously criticized sports bodies. This systematic reform addresses issues of governance and conflict of interest within sports associations.

The passage of this bill reflects years of consultation with various stakeholders, including athletes and legal experts, and paves the way for improved governance, structure, and transparency in sports. Now awaits the President's assent to become law.

