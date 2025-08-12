Revolutionizing Sports Administration: India's New Governance Bill

In a landmark decision, India's Parliament has passed the National Sports Governance Bill, a move set to transform the country's sports administration. This follows a protracted journey that began in 2011, drawing lessons from global powerhouses like the USA, UK, and China.

The bill introduces a National Sports Board, Tribunal, and Election Panel, adding layers of accountability to previously criticized sports bodies. This systematic reform addresses issues of governance and conflict of interest within sports associations.

The passage of this bill reflects years of consultation with various stakeholders, including athletes and legal experts, and paves the way for improved governance, structure, and transparency in sports. Now awaits the President's assent to become law.