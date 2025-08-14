Left Menu

Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev Shine in Rain-Interrupted Cincinnati Tournament

Iga Swiatek advanced to the Cincinnati quarter-finals, defeating Sorana Cirstea, while Alexander Zverev wrapped up his match against Brandon Nakashima after rain delays. Simultaneously, Magda Linette upset Jessica Pegula, and Holger Rune advanced as Frances Tiafoe retired due to a back injury.

Iga Swiatek, the third seed, progressed to the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati tournament with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Sorana Cirstea. This victory extended Swiatek's unbeaten record against Cirstea to 5-0, propelling her to a match against either Anna Kalinskaya or Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Swiatek commented on the match's intensity, acknowledging Cirstea's powerful play, particularly on faster surfaces. Despite struggling with her first serves, Swiatek expressed satisfaction with her consistent performance on second serves.

In the men's draw, Alexander Zverev finalized a 6-4 6-4 victory over Brandon Nakashima after rain interrupted play. Zverev, eager for redemption after his recent loss to Karen Khachanov, will continue his quest later on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Holger Rune moved forward after Frances Tiafoe retired due to a back injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

